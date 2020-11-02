For the third time in less than a week, President Donald Trump’s campaign ran into a transportation snafu that left hundreds of people stranded after his rallies.

As the 2020 election comes to a close, Trump held a rally at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Georgia on Sunday night. Loads of Trump fans attended the event as the president ginned up support while the state remains in play.

Newsweek reports that thousands of people were bussed to the event, but when it was over, there weren’t nearly enough shuttle buses to accommodate everyone. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin took multiple videos from the aftermath of the rally, documenting scores of people who had to await transportation for hours in windy 46-degree weather.

“Some of the folks left stranded were older and disabled,” Tsirkin reported. “Multiple people tried to hitch rides from strangers amid the pandemic.”

A chaotic scene where hundreds lined the road a mile up from where President Trump held his rally in Rome, GA — attempting to exit the event. Some people were sitting and laying on the ground. It’s 46 degrees and windy in the area tonight. pic.twitter.com/AqyAYpZBLA — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) November 2, 2020

This is the third time where Trump’s rally-goers were left stranded after attending one of his 2020 final stretch events. Last week in Nebraska, multiple people were hospitalized after a bus shortage left thousands of people out in the cold. On Saturday, the same thing happened again in Pennsylvania when a transportation shortage left Trump fans stranded for hours after a rally.

