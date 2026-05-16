MS NOW’s Jen Psaki hit back at Eric Trump after he threatened both her and her network with a lawsuit over what he called “blatant lies.”

On Friday’s The Briefing, Psaki responded to Trump after he took to X to single out a clip from her show that he would sue over.

He wrote:

To be clear: Contrary to her monolog [sic] and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this. I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control. I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing! I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment. During the bilateral talks [Lara Trump] and I went to the Great Wall of China.

Psaki had covered Trump accompanying his father, President Donald Trump, to Beijing and cited a report on ALT5 Sigma Corp., a Las Vegas-based fintech company, currently working on a deal for chips in China. Eric Trump took issue with being described as a “board member,” though he was at one point listed as a board observer and advisor to the company. He’s also a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, which entered into a partnership with ALT5 in August.

On Friday, Psaki pulled out video receipts in her response to the president’s son.

She said:

Today the adult son of the President of the United States, Eric Trump, came after us on social media and accused us of lying. You see, on Wednesday, we covered this story from the Financial Times, which reported that an AI company with ties to the Trump family crypto business was chasing a deal with a Chinese chip making company that members of Congress have warned, is connected to the Chinese Communist Party. Specifically, Eric took issue with us describing him as a member of the board of that AI company, a company called ALT5 Sigma. And in his tweet today, Eric says he has never, in all caps, I would note, been on the board of ALT5, not now, not ever, which is a little confusing, considering that this is how he was introduced at the NASDAQ just last summer when ALT5 rang the opening bell.

In the August clip, Trump was introduced as an “ALT5 board member.” ALT5 Sigma Chairman Zach Witkoff introducing Trump as a “board member.”

Psaki broke down how Trump’s role at ALT5 has been “complicated” in a short period of time.

She said:

Now, to be as fair as possible to Eric, I should say that his role at ALT5 is that, at the very least, been complicated. We do know that he’s not currently a director on the board, but as you just heard, the company initially announced that he was becoming a director on ALT5’s board of directors. Likewise, a company filing with the SEC said he was being appointed as a director on the board, and the company’s website also listed him as a director on their leadership page. And then that situation changed because in subsequent filings with the SEC, Eric was designated as an observer on the board, a role that typically means you cannot cast a vote at board meetings, but you are able to attend them, and here’s the thing, an important thing, Eric Trump’s connections to the company have never just been limited to him being a board observer, because all five sigma is deeply intertwined with the Trump family cryptocurrency company that Eric Trump co-founded, World Liberty Financial. I mean, let’s just take a listen to why ALT5 Sigma was ringing the opening bell at the NASDAQ last summer.

Psaki then played more NASDAQ footage, this time of the “landmark agreement” between ALT5 and World Liberty Financial being celebrated.

Psaki said:

It was a one and a half billion dollar deal, a deal that involved the Trump family cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial receiving shares in ALT5 Sigma in exchange for $750 million worth of their crypto tokens. It also meant that Zach Witkoff, one of Eric Trump’s co-founders at World Liberty Financial and the son of Trump Middle East adviser Steve Witkoff would become chairman of the ALT5 Sigma board. So Eric Trump says he has never been on the board of ALT5, not now, not ever. Company that publicly introduced him as a board member at the NASDAQ, a company that in SEC filings has described him as a board observer, a company that bought hundreds of millions of dollars worth of World Liberty Financial’s cryptocurrency, a company that World Liberty Financial is a major stakeholder in, and a company that the Financial Times reported was chasing a deal with a Chinese firm that members of Congress say is connected to the Chinese Communist Party. Eric, of course, says that he has no business interests in China at all, and that he joined his dad’s official trip there for one reason, and one reason alone, as a loving son who adores his dad. I’ll let you be the judge.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!