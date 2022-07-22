Ainsley Earhardt mocked the January 6th prime time hearings by asking, ‘Where are the hearings for those riots for people burning buildings and burning businesses?’

The Fox & Friends co-host referenced the nationwide protests that broke out following the murder of an unarmed George Floyd by Minneapolis police, including violence, looting, and burning of buildings.

The events of June 2020 are certainly noteworthy, and many people have been brought to justice during that national reckoning on racial justice. However, comparing those riots to what appears to be an organized attack on democracy that was arguably fomented by an outgoing president seeking to overturn the 2020 general election? Some may call this a false equivalency.

Earnhardt also dismissed Thursday night’s hearing by saying that “everyone in that room, they are all against Trump. They are anti-Trumpers. Every single person in that room voted to impeach him,” seemingly referencing Congressional members who comprise the Select committee. Brian Kilmeade pointed out that those testifying, in the room and on tape, included Trump administration insiders.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com