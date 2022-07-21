‘Heresy’: House GOP Deletes Embarrassing Tweets Attacking Republican Witness at Jan. 6 Hearing

By Sarah RumpfJul 21st, 2022, 9:41 pm
 
january 6 hearing witnesses sworn in

Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images

The official House Republican Twitter account is not enjoying Thursday evening’s hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, posting a string of bonkers tweets attacking the witnesses and declaring the proceedings to be “heresy” — although that particular comment could have been a typo. And now, while this article was being written, several of the tweets have been deleted, but Mediaite captured screenshots before they were taken down.

“This is all heresy,” tweeted @HouseGOP at 8:45 pm ET, and met with swift mockery as Twitter users pondered whether it was a typo or the Republicans being overdramatic.

It now seems likely the declaration of “heresy” was indeed a typo, as the tweet was deleted. A screenshot of the original is below.

house gop heresy deleted tweet "This is all heresy."

Screenshot via Twitter.

@HouseGOP later posted a new tweet that simply said, “All hearsay.”

The new tweet only invited new mocking. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) quipped, “I think you had it right the first time,” along with a screenshot of the deleted tweet.

Another since-deleted tweet attacked former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, who is testifying at tonight’s hearing, as “another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch hunt.”

house gop deleted tweet attacking sarah matthews

Screenshot via Twitter.

That tweet got “some push back” among House Republicans, tweeted CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona, who added that Matthews was “widely respected” and had worked as a House GOP staffer. House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) office was responsible for running the @HouseGOP account, Zanona noted.

Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield (R) had some good advice for the @HouseGOP:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: