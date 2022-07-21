‘Heresy’: House GOP Deletes Embarrassing Tweets Attacking Republican Witness at Jan. 6 Hearing

The official House Republican Twitter account is not enjoying Thursday evening’s hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, posting a string of bonkers tweets attacking the witnesses and declaring the proceedings to be “heresy” — although that particular comment could have been a typo. And now, while this article was being written, several of the tweets have been deleted, but Mediaite captured screenshots before they were taken down.

“This is all heresy,” tweeted @HouseGOP at 8:45 pm ET, and met with swift mockery as Twitter users pondered whether it was a typo or the Republicans being overdramatic.

If this was supposed to say hearsay this was a hell of a typo https://t.co/k91D8m8NRl — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 22, 2022

It now seems likely the declaration of “heresy” was indeed a typo, as the tweet was deleted. A screenshot of the original is below.

@HouseGOP later posted a new tweet that simply said, “All hearsay.”

All hearsay. — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2022

The new tweet only invited new mocking. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) quipped, “I think you had it right the first time,” along with a screenshot of the deleted tweet.

I think you had it right the first time. https://t.co/VeQ03WbtAL pic.twitter.com/9T01cpHuSS — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) July 22, 2022

You’re as good at law as you are at governing. — HatKicksSandOnDershReaders (@Popehat) July 22, 2022

The House GOP has a better grasp of heresy than hearsay, so this could be right. pic.twitter.com/NtBkaGCHh6 — HatKicksSandOnDershReaders (@Popehat) July 22, 2022

Another since-deleted tweet attacked former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, who is testifying at tonight’s hearing, as “another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch hunt.”

That tweet got “some push back” among House Republicans, tweeted CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona, who added that Matthews was “widely respected” and had worked as a House GOP staffer. House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) office was responsible for running the @HouseGOP account, Zanona noted.

This account is run by Elise Stefanik’s office. And the tweet is getting some push back inside the House GOP, where Matthews is widely respected and has worked as a staffer. https://t.co/hrpsygKAAq — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 22, 2022

Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield (R) had some good advice for the @HouseGOP:

Maybe those with access to the @HouseGOP should just stop tweeting for a while. — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) July 22, 2022

