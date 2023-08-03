Conservatives Ridicule Al Sharpton for Imagining ‘James Madison or Thomas Jefferson Tried to Overthrow the Government’

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton was ridiculed on Wednesday after he told MSNBC to imagine if James Madison or Thomas Jefferson had “tried to overthrow the government” following former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Sharpton said, “One day, our children’s children will read American history, and can you imagine our reading that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government so they could stay in power?”

The sad part about this to me is that this is not a man that is facing all this because he believed in a political position or political policy or cause. I’ve seen people go down the wrong side for a cause. This is all about him. This is narcissism with steroids and to think that he could get this whole country divided and split, and commit these crimes and have others commit crimes off his own self-aggrandizement, is as sick as it gets.

Sharpton’s remarks about Madison and Jefferson trying to overthrow the government were ridiculed on social media due to the fact that both men were key figures in the American Revolution against British rule.

Lol, yeah, we're so lucky those guys were not revolutionaries. https://t.co/GYrUfr7vAP — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 2, 2023

Who's going to tell him? https://t.co/NTwsHurziY — David Martosko (@dmartosko) August 2, 2023

It always amuses me when Democrats praise slave owners. It’s just an added bonus that these guys actually did overthrow a government they didn’t like. https://t.co/YU2iPXQxZn — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 2, 2023

“Oh I can definitely imagine reading that James Madison and Thomas Jefferson overthrew a corrupt government,” tweeted Federalist co-founder and CEO Sean Davis, while Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway wrote, “Wait until MSNBC learns about the founding of the country! I’m not sure what’s better — that he said this or that MSNBC decided to highlight it for their Twitter followers.”

Oh I can definitely imagine reading that James Madison and Thomas Jefferson overthrew a corrupt government. https://t.co/l2qIpqTrSh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 2, 2023

Apart from him misrepresenting what the challenges to the 2020 election were based on, Wait until MSNBC learns about the founding of the country! I'm not sure what's better — that he said this or that MSNBC decided to highlight it for their Twitter followers. https://t.co/64n7SdMZal — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 2, 2023

“How was that darn America founded again,@TheRevAl?” tweeted actor Nick Searcy. “Does anyone at @msnbc even history, bro?”

How was that darn America founded again, @TheRevAl? Does anyone at @msnbc even history, bro? https://t.co/9sH00gICqk — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 2, 2023

At the risk of pedantry, Jefferson argued toward the end of his life that democracies ought to have revolutions about every 20 years. https://t.co/wXQCPXAYAj — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) August 2, 2023

This is what happens when people get all of their U.S. history from Howard Zinn. https://t.co/L05yom6iRl — SFK (@stephenkruiser) August 2, 2023

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

