Harvard Law Emeritus professor Alan Dershowitz faced a pointed question from a caller who phoned into CSPAN and berated him for his defenses of President Donald Trump and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During his appearance on Washington Journal, Dershowitz defended himself from accusations of involvement with Epstein’s sex trafficking, and he also said “we are moving to an age of McCarthyism” if accusations are enough to have the same effect on a person as being found guilty. Toward the end of Dershowitz’s appearance, a caller phoned in and said “It is obvious to me you are the victim here. Epstein used you. I think you are being used again.”

“You are obviously not able to be a judge of character,” The caller continued. “My question is when Trump is proven to be as bad for this country as Epstein was for little girls, will you admit you were wrong and fade away or will you be deceived again?”

“I don’t think I was deceived,” Dershowitz replied, explaining that his job as a lawyer requires him to represent people he doesn’t like or those who stand accused of serious crimes. He pushed back against the allegations against him while insisting “Epstein did not use me.”

“I represented Epstein. I was his lawyer. He paid me for every minute I spent with him. We worked out a deal with the government that represented the comparative strength of our side and their side. I will continue to defend the people and the Constitution…My association with him was largely academic and that became professional when I represented him. That’s what criminal lawyers do, and to taint criminal lawyers with the sins and crimes of their clients is pure McCarthyism.”

Watch above, via CSPAN

