A new poll out from NPR and PBS shows Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a virtual tie with Joe Biden as the favored candidate for Democrats across the country.

According to the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll, 24% of Democrats say they prefer more moderate Biden as the nominee while 22% percent prefer the avowed progressive Sanders – within the poll’s 3.5 percentage point margin of error and well within the question’s margin of error of 5.4 points.

The poll surveyed 1,744 adults via telephone and it was conducted between Dec. 9 and 11.

The poll also shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren in third place with 17% and Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 13% – rounding out a field of the apparent top four candidates. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang is in fifth place with the support of 5% of respondents.

The poll also shows an interesting breakdown in terms of voting coalitions: Sanders actually leads Biden in support from nonwhite voters, Sanders with 29% to Biden’s 26%. However, Biden is the clear frontrunner for moderate respondents, drawing 33% of their support.

Biden and Sanders, alongside Warren, Buttigieg, Yang, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are scheduled to face off Thursday at another primary debate – but multiple candidates are threatening to boycott it over an ongoing labor dispute at the debate venue.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]