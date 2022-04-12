Albert Pujols Goes Deep for the First Time as a Cardinal Since 2011: ‘Welcome Back, Albert!’

Albert Pujols hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday in St. Louis, where he spent the first 11 years of his illustrious career.

It was the 680th home run of his career and his 446th with the Cardinals

With Pujols on deck in the first inning, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer off the Royals’ Daniel Lynch to put St. Louis up 2-0. Pujols wasted no time in following suit, smacking the first pitch he saw into the left field stands.

Cardinals play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin was ecstatic.

“In the air, out to deep left, it is gone! Welcome back, Albert! It’s like you never left!”

The crowd cheered even after Pujols rounded the bases and went back in the dugout. He emerged for a curtain call and a tip of the cap.

Pujols also collected two singles in the 6-5 St. Louis win.

The Cardinals designated hitter spent the previous 11 seasons in southern California with the Angels before playing half a season with the Dodgers in 2021. In late March, the 42-year-old returned to St. Louis on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Pujols helped power the Cardinals to World Series titles in 2006 and 2011 while also notching three National League MVP awards. Following the 2011 championship season, he signed a massive 10-year, $254 million with the Angels, but never replicated the kind of numbers he put up in St. Louis. Last year, the Angels released him midseason and he played 85 games with the Dodgers.

Watch above via Fox Sports Midwest

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com