Albuquerque Police Identify ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in Killing of 4 Muslim Men as Dark Silver Volkswagen Sedan

The Albuquerque Police Department announced a “vehicle of interest” related to the killings of four Muslim men, identifying the car as a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen sedan, most likely a Jetta or Passat.

The murder victims include Naeem Hussain, killed shortly before midnight on Friday; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, the planning and land use director for a nearby town who was shot on Monday; Aftab Hussein, a local cafe worker killed on July 26; and Mohammad Ahmadi, who was killed in November 2021 outside the business he ran with his brother. All four were ambushed and shot in a similar way, according to law enforcement investigating the crimes.

According to KRQE News, police had not yet ruled the murders a hate crime, “but they do believe these men were targeted because of their race and religion.” The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

“Our top priority is keeping the community safe and we are asking the Muslim community especially, to be vigilant, to watch out for one another. If you see something, say something,” said Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina on Saturday. “Evil will not prevail.”

The information about the vehicle of interest was shared in a press conference Sunday afternoon that included comments from Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and APD Deputy Chief Cecily Barker.

Keller introduced Barker by saying that APD had a “very, very strong lead,” asking everyone who lives in central New Mexico to “take note” because “we have got to find this vehicle.”

“We are not going to jeopardize this investigation by revealing every detail,” said Keller, “but the detail that you need to know is the description of this car, and we need you to help us find it as soon as possible.”

Barker then came up to the podium and said the APD was “actively investigating,” and “reviewing all leads.”

The vehicle of interest, said Barker was a “Volkswagen Jetta or Passat,” and held up a flyer (embedded at the end of this article) showing multiple photos of the car, noting that there was some “possible damage to the vehicle.”

The car is a “dark silver sedan with four doors and tinted windows,” Barker added, and anyone who sees it should call police with that information, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).

“Most often in these types of cases, it’s tips from the public that help us solve cases,” said Barker. “We urge people not to take things into your own hands. If you see this vehicle or you know who might possibly be driving it, call police.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com