Alec Baldwin On ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘If I Felt I Was Responsible, I Might Have Killed Myself’

Alec Baldwin said in an emotional interview that aired on Thursday night that he did not feel responsible for accidentally discharging a prop gun on Thursday on the movie set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos was Baldwin’s first since the October incident. He said he sat for the interview to dispel misperceptions about the matter.

“Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is but I know it’s not me,” said the actor in response to Stephanopoulos asking him whether he felt responsible for what happened.

“Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself,” continued Baldwin. “If I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Also during the interview, Baldwin said, “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I did not pull the trigger. No, no, no, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”

Additionally, the actor said he does not think he will be criminally charged and that he has been cooperating with authorities.

Finally, Baldwin said, “I can’t imagine doing a movie that has a gun in it ever again, I can’t.”

