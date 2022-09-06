Alex Jones Absolutely Loses it and Storms Out of Interview When Asked About Sandy Hook: ‘I Killed Them!’

Alex Jones stormed out of an interview after being asked about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Jones was sitting for an interview with Andrew Callaghan of the YouTube web show Channel 5 when he was asked if he felt responsible for what happened to the Sandy Hook families.

“Yes. I killed the children,” Jones replied.

The interview came weeks after a jury ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million dollars in damages to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones repeatedly claimed the shooting was a hoax on his InfoWars show.

Callaghan attempted to clarify his question but it was far too late.

“No, I mean, I went in that school. I pulled a gun out. I shot every one of them myself. I mean, I’m guilty,” Jones insisted.

Jones prevented Callaghan from rephrasing his question and continued to ramble, claiming he was responsible for the school shooting that took the lives of 20 children in 2012.

“Do I feel responsible that someone played shit about video games on a bunch of drugs, went and killed a bunch of kids and then the internet questioned it? And I covered that. No, I don’t feel responsible and I don’t apologize anymore. I’m done. I don’t apologize. I killed the kids,” Jones continued.

Callaghan was cut off once again from attempting to change the conversation as Jones doubled down on his rant.

“I killed them. I killed them,” Jones yelled.

“You didn’t kill them?” Callaghan pushed back.

“No, I did,” Jones insisted. “Everybody said no — no. I killed them. I killed them. I already admitted it. I did it. I killed them. I’m the bad guy. I’m the devil — get rid of the First Amendment. Can we move on to other topics?”

“I killed them,” he continued. “First Amendment killed them. Second. Get rid of the Second Amendment. Get rid of the First Amendment. They’re bad. They killed the kids too. George Washington killed them. Jesus killed them. The whole — we should rename the whole planet Sandy Hook!”

“It should be holidays. We should bow five times a day to New Haven, Connecticut for the kids that died. Every American is to blame — every gun owner’s to blame. I’m to blame. We are all guilty to Bloomberg and Soros. Turn our guns in, turn our guns in. I know I get it. I killed them. I killed them. I killed them. I know — I killed them. So I’m done talking about it. Okay. I killed them. Okay, go ahead,” Jones concluded.

“Can we talk about the trial at all?” Callaghan asked.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Jones replied. “Let me tell you, I don’t know if I can do this interview right now.”

Jones stood up and exited the interview into another room, but his microphone pack remained on which caught an interaction with an InfoWars employee.

“I don’t think you should keep doing that,” the unidentified employee said.

“What? Dude, I murdered those children,” Jones said.

“Stop,” the employee responded as Jones continued to claim responsibility.

“Still not a funny thing to say. I get the point, but it’s just like, fuck man,” the employee added.

“Fuck it. I don’t give a fuck, dude. I’m far beyond giving a fuck right now,” Jones concluded before the microphone pack was turned off.

Listen above via Channel 5 on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com