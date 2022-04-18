President Joe Biden actually earned praise from Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Monday, only it wasn’t praise for the 79-year-old man in the White House, but instead for the “Biden of the past.”

Bolling opened his show by declaring that “America is on fire,” referencing three mass shootings over Easter weekend, one in Pittsburgh and two others in South Carolina. According to Bolling, Biden isn’t up to the task of leading a country through such tragedies.

“No one is safe in Biden’s America,” Bolling said as images of various crimes taking place in U.S. cities were shown. Images of Biden near his home in Wilmington, Delaware were also displayed. The president has spent more than 100 days at the residence since becoming president, according to reports, and that is far too much time for Bolling.

“America burns and he’s in Delaware eating ice cream, canoeing, and playing shuffle board,” the host said, adding that he believes Biden is in “obvious” mental decline and “too old and too feeble” to hold his position.

The former Fox News host did break from his opening show shots at Biden by offering praise for the Democrat’s time as a senator. He offered particular praise towards a 1994 crime bill Biden co-authored that bulked up policing. While some critics have pointed to this as a blemish on Biden’s record, Bolling said it showed a big contrast with the man in office today.

“Do you even see an inkling of that Joe right now? I don’t. That man simply doesn’t exist anymore, Bolling said, adding that America could use the “Biden of the past” right now. That “Biden of the past,” according to Bolling, “took no prisoners when it came to crime.”

The Newsmax host chalked Biden’s alleged failings up to old age and mental deterioration, saying he needs to vacation often. He also name-checked other politicians who have served in office for decades like Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who are 82 and 88, respectively, saying it’s time for all of them to retire.

A YouGov poll released in January was referenced by Bolling which showed over 50 percent of respondents approve of an age limit for public office. Bolling added to the finding, suggesting “mental acuity tests,” as well as term limits in Congress.

“I do know this much, with each and every passing day, Joe Biden makes the case for setting an age limit,” Bolling said, cutting to a clip of Biden appearing briefly confused as to where to go on a stage. The Newsmax host repeated his “America is on fire” claim and reiterated that the current president is too distracted and tired to help.

“America is on fire, folks,” Bolling said. “Joe Biden eating ice cream in Delaware isn’t going to put it out.”

