Day three of the Amy Coney Barrett hearings derailed twice over some audio problems in the room.

As Senator Richard Blumenthal questioned Barrett, in the middle of her answer, the audio suddenly went out and the committee had to take a brief recess to address the problem.

Chairman Lindsey Graham could be heard joking it was “the Russians.”

It took over half an hour for the audio issue to be fixed before it happened yet again minutes later.

