Secretary of State Marco Rubio got some laughs in the White House press briefing room on Tuesday after declaring the world isn’t “ready” for his “DJ name.”

Rubio joined the White House press briefing room to provide an update on the Iran war, outlining a plan for U.S. forces to begin helping guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz as Iran has taken to charging ships tolls amid a ceasefire.

The press briefing was wrapped up with questions from Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, one of which was on Rubio’s preferred “DJ name.”

Rubio gained attention on social media recently over a video of him helping to DJ at a family wedding.

“MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding…Let’s goooooo!!!” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted to X on May 2.

MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding… Let’s goooooo!!!🎶🎼🎵 pic.twitter.com/P8o79iwmZG — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) May 3, 2026

“Many people want to know, what is your DJ name?” Heinrich asked Rubio, a well-known hip hop fan, on Tuesday.

“You’re not ready for my DJ name,” Rubio declared, earning laughter from the room.

The secretary then turned back to speaking on the ongoing conflict with Iran. At Tuesday’s briefing, Rubio accused Iran’s leaders of being “insane in the brain” and promised “economic collapse” and “growing isolation” if they do not stop their blockage in the Strait of Hormuz.

“They really should not test the will of the United States, at least not under President Donald Trump,” Rubio told reporters. “He has proven time and again that he will back up what he says and if they test him, ultimately they will lose, the hard way, the easy way, the long way, the short way, they will lose.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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