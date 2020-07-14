CNN’s Anderson Cooper opened his show Tuesday night tearing into President Donald Trump’s “meandering screed” in the Rose Garden.

Cooper said it was full of applause lines but that “this wasn’t some stadium packed full after supporters that come to cheer and bask in the glow of this artificially tan man.”

“His meandering screed was not closed to anything one would normally expect or accept of a president, but that shouldn’t surprise us. That he chose to do it in the Rose Garden steps from the Oval Office… that’s how numb we are.”

The fact that “none of it surprises us,” Cooper said, shows “how far we have fallen.”

He went on to bring up how the U.S. coronavirus death toll has reached over 136,000, saying, “The president did briefly mention them but only to boast about how many more people would have died had it not been for his actions. He calls it leadership, but to call it that would be misleading.”

“The largest single peacetime lose of life in this country since the 1918 influenza pandemic and no end in sight and today the president was taking another victory lap, yet again,” Cooper continued. “The graves are still fresh but this president ignores them. He spreads more falsehoods.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

