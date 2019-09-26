Anonymous Whistleblower Reportedly a CIA Analyst Who Worked in White House

The anonymous whistleblower who helped kick-start an investigation into President Donald Trump is a CIA analyst who was assigned to the White House, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the whistleblower is a CIA officer who was detailed to work at the White House at one point. He has since returned to the agency and his complaint indicates he is an analyst with a speciality in understanding American foreign policy in Europe. But little else is known about the whistleblower.

Former CIA deputy director John McLaughlin correctly speculated on CNN that the whistleblower’s complaint and its detail indicated it was written by a CIA analyst.

“If you read the complaint, which I think is very well done,” McLaughlin said. “Frankly, has CIA analyst written all over it, the carefulness.”

McLaughlin, a former intelligence official under President George W. Bush, spoke with CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour about the impacts of the allegation that President Donald Trump’s administration “locked down” conversations with foreign leaders.

“I think it’s pretty clear there was an effort to cover it up,” says Former CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin. The whistle-blower complaint, he says, “is very well done – frankly [it] has CIA analyst written all over it just the way it’s written, the carefulness.” pic.twitter.com/Ty7taSdTGL — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) September 26, 2019

[Image via Charles Ommanney/Getty Images]

