A Texas pediatrician who has called for the Covid-19 vaccine to be recalled said that the way to end the pandemic isn’t by vaccinating people against it, but rather treating those who’ve contracted the disease with vitamins.

Dr. Angelina Farella appeared on Newsmax Thursday, along with Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Schaffner is pro-vaccine, and host Chris Salcedo framed the segment as a “robust debate” about science.

“If the unvaccinated people would just line up and get vaccinated, we could turn this off in a couple of months,” said Schaffner on ending the pandemic.

Farella then suggested that the reason why there’s a pandemic is because Covid-19 patients simply aren’t being treated:

You know how you fight a pandemic, and you know how you fight disease? You treat it. What don’t we try treating early? Why don’t we do that? This is the first time ever that we don’t have guidelines. Where are the guidelines from Mayo Clinic. Where are the guidelines from [Johns] Hopkins? Where are the guidelines from your esteemed place, Dr. Schaffner? Where are they? What are we supposed to do? Why are we not treating these patients?

She then rattled off a list of drugs, along with vitamin D and zinc, which she said could treat Covid-19.

The treatment guidelines that Farella said don’t exist are easily findable for anyone with access to a search engine. The Mayo Clinic’s treatment guidelines can be found here, and Johns Hopkins’ is here.

As for Farella’s question, “Why don’t we try treating early?” Schaffner’s hospital uses monoclonal antibodies as an “early treatment for Covid-19.”

In May, Farella testified before a Texas State Senate committee and made misleading claims about the vaccine. During the hearing she stated that “we have in excess of 4,000 deaths and this [vaccine] has not been pulled yet,” suggesting the vaccine caused their deaths. However, since the vaccines were given to the oldest and most vulnerable Americans first, it’s not surprising that some of them died in the months after receiving the vaccine.

Farella is a member of America’s Frontline Doctors, which is a right-wing medical group. The organization famously held a press conference in front of the Supreme Court in July of last year during which members of the group made a series of highly dubious claims. One of the medical professionals even professed to believe in alien DNA and demon sperm. Its leader is an anti-vax physician who was arrested for entering the Capitol on January 6.

“We can use all kinds of things to treat this virus,” Farella told Salcedo, “But you know what? There has been an absolute blackout on what primary care physicians can do to treat and these patients well. That’s how you crush a pandemic. Not by vaccinating.”

