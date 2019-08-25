CNN contributor April Ryan has broken her silence about the incident earlier this month where her bodyguard forcibly ejected a reporter from her speaking engagement.

Ryan has been criticized for her silence lately, ever since New Brunswick Today editor Charlie Kratovil was allegedly assaulted by her security staff while trying to cover her event. In an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, Ryan was asked if she ordered the bodyguard to handle Kartovil the way he did.

“I did not order anyone to do anything,” Ryan said. “I didn’t know what was going on or said. I was on stage at the time.”

Ryan continued to say that the incident was “not about suppressing the press,” and she disputed Kartovil’s insistence that he had documented permission to cover the event. She presumed that her bodyguard was worried about her safety, citing death threats she regularly receives.

Ryan also pushed back against accusations of undermining press freedom, saying her bodyguard broke protocol by leaving the room to pursue Kratovil.

“I didn’t know what was going on at the time, I was in another room…For those journalist who are saying the things they are saying, I would hope there may be a correction for the error that, you know, some of the things that have been said…If someone asked for permission, I would have granted it, but sometimes your words are twisted by people who don’t necessarily understand you or what you’re saying or who have an agenda and that kind of thing can charge the atmosphere to create hate against me, and death threats. So that is one of the reasons this was a protected measure but again, we’re reassessing a lot of things.”

