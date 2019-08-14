Surveillance video shows a bodyguard for CNN contributor April Ryan accosting and violently ejecting a New Jersey reporter from an event where Ryan was speaking.

New Brunswick Today editor Charlie Kratovil, who attempted a run for mayor in his New Jersey town last year, detailed how he was ejected from the event by Ryan’s bodyguard in a long Twitter thread posted last Monday.

“During the intro, this man came up to me, mentioned my video camera & asked me ‘Who are you with?'” Kratovil wrote on Twitter. “I gave him my card & explained that I followed the proper channels to cover the event. I asked if he had a card & he responded by saying he was ‘with the speaker.'”

Kratovil said the bodyguard then took down his camera and carried it out of the room. Surveillance video shows him getting violently dragged out of the event by the man. “Get off of me motherfucker!” Kratovil is heard shouting.

Kratovil told Fox News he wants an apology from April Ryan and says he plans to press charges against the bodyguard.

“Her reputation now depends on finally addressing this situation head-on and proclaiming that what happened that night in New Brunswick cannot be tolerated,” he said.

According to Kratovil, Ryan said to the audience she didn’t want “news covering my speech,” despite the fact that another reporter remained in the room for the speech.

“When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech,” explained Ms. Ryan, adding she wanted to be able to have an “unfettered” discussion. Never mind the other video camera (or the other news reporter) that still remained in the room. — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) August 5, 2019

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker said a police report about the event noted that Kratovil said he was injured.

Fox reported that CNN did not respond to a request for comment.

Here is the surveillance video from the hotel, provided to me by Charlie. It shows @AprilDRyan's bodyguard trying to snatch his camera and assaulting the local reporter. The video ends with the bodyguard dragging him out of the building. pic.twitter.com/rnAM0iVNEc — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) August 14, 2019

