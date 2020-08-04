As Schools Pressured to Reopen, Seven Minors in Florida Have Died From Coronavirus

As schools are pressured to reopen amid the global pandemic, two teenagers, along with five other minors ranging between 9 and 17 years old, have died from coronavirus complications, in Florida.

“Their classmates are getting deathly sick. Grieving for a child can be traumatizing, especially in a school setting. This is devastating for a child trying to make his or her way through grade school,” Florida Education Association President Frederick Ingram told CNN’s Randi Kaye in a telephone interview on Monday.

More than 38,000 minors in Florida have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 400 have been hospitalized, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health, but the state is still pushing for schools to reopen.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) dodged a question from CNN’s Rosa Flores regarding these statistics and his reopening plan moving forward during a recent press conference.

“Our primary policy is that parents should have a choice if they want to do distance learning because they don’t want in-person instruction right through they should have the ability to do that and for the many parents who really do believe their kids should be in the classroom and want that choice as well,” said DeSantis. “The Department of Education is working in conjunction with the Department of Health, with districts on a district by district basis.”

Florida surged past their record number of cases last week for four consecutive days, according to a report from John Hopkins, after hitting a single day coronavirus death record earlier in July. In total, more than 4.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus while almost 155,000 have died

Watch above, via CNN.

