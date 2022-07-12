Bannon Declared on Jan. 5 ‘All Hell Will Break Loose Tomorrow’ After Speaking to Trump Twice: We Are At the ‘Point of Attack’

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) revealed during a Jan. 6 committee hearing Tuesday that then-President Donald Trump spoke with his former adviser Steve Bannon on January 5th – the same day Bannon told his podcast audience “all Hell will break loose tomorrow.”

Murphy made the revelation in the context of linking Trump and his calls for supporters to descend on Washington, D.C. to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the presidential election, which Trump lost.

“On January 5th, the day before the attack on the Capitol, tens of thousands of people converged on Washington. While certain close associates of President Trump privately expressed concerns about what would occur on January 6. Other members of the president’s inner circle spoke with great anticipation about the events to come,” said Murphy.

“The committee has learned from the White House phone logs that the president spoke to Steve Bannon, his close adviser, at least twice on January 5th. The first conversation they had lasted for 11 minutes,” she continued.

“Listen to what Mr. Bannon said that day after the first call he had with the president,” Murphy said as she introduced a clip from Bannon’s War Room podcast.

“All hell is going to break loose tomorrow,” predicted Bannon gleefully.

“It’s all converging. And now we’re on, as they say, the point of attack. Right. The point of attack tomorrow. I’ll tell you this. It’s not going to happen like you think it’s going to happen. It’s going to be quite extraordinarily different,” Bannon said smiling.

“And all I can say is strap in,” he bragged.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

