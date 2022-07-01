Beloved Gaming YouTuber Technoblade Dies Age 23, Leaves Behind Final Message for 11M+ Fans: ‘So Long Nerds’

Gaming enthusiasts are in mourning today following the loss of incredibly popular streamer and one of the most beloved Minecraft content creators, Technoblade.

The 23-year-old creator passed away following a year-long battle with cancer, it was announced on Friday. He was one of the most prominent figures in the Minecraft gaming community, with a channel that amassed over 11 million fans and averaging 25 million views on his videos.

The official Minecraft account posted a heartfelt remembrance of the star on Twitter Friday.

“We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly.”

Technoblade, who worked to keep his real identity a secret, posted one last video, uploaded yesterday by his family, titled so long nerds. The video features his father, reading a letter the creator wrote in his final days. In it, he revealed his real first name.

“Hello everyone. Technoblade here. If you’re watching this, I am dead,” he said. “So let’s sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex.”

He thanked his dedicated fans for their endless support. “Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again, every single time as those were the happiest years of my life. I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh.”

“And I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives because I love you guys, Technoblade out,” he concluded.

The goodbye video has skyrocketed to be the #1 trending YouTube video with over 25 million views. His father revealed that Alex only lived eight hours after writing the letter to his fans.

In the hours that followed, a new merchandise line created by Technoblade and his family were released. The products feature the YouTuber’s name and logo with the years of his life and the message “so long nerds.”

A portion of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to cancer research, specifically CureSarcoma.org.

Heartfelt tributes have poured out from fans across the world, mourning the loss of a beloved creator, and someone they considered a friend.

“The only thing that has made me stop crying is the image of Technoblade, knowing he’s dying, going ‘hey merch team how can we monetize this’ thanks king long may you reign,” wrote one fan.

“Technoblade’s personality and sense of humor were a true inspiration to me and countless others. Thank you for everything you gave to a world that took you too soon, you will always be a legend. Rest in peace, Technoblade,” wrote fellow Twitch streamer Slimecicle.

Technoblade has been trending on multiple social media outlets all day as thousands of tributes have poured in from around the world. He will clearly be missed. RIP.

