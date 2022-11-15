Ben Domenech Throws Trump Under the Bus: ‘He’s Served His Purpose’

Republicans are ready to move on from the chaos of Donald Trump to the “more competent” leadership of Florida Governor Ron Desantis (R) for 2024, Ben Domenech declared on Fox News this week.

The conservative podcaster was part of a Special Report panel discussing Trump’s political future and a recent J.D. Vance-penned op-ed pushing back against pundits blaming the former president for a number of significant midterm losses for the Republican Party.

Domenech did praise Trump, saying he’s changed the party for “the better.”

“Donald Trump transformed the Republican Party from my perspective in many ways for the better,” he said. “From the policy perspective side of things, he broke open, I think, an establishment agenda that needed to be broken open, that needed to consider a lot of different possibilities and to prioritize a different list of issues than they had in previous years.”

Despite this good work though, Domenech argued it’s time to move on as Trump has “served his purpose” and voters are done with his “act.”

“He’s also, I think, served his purpose in a way that I think many Republicans are satisfied with and they would prefer now to move on,” Domenech said. “In a generational way, they are tired of his act, they are tired of what he brings to the table, they would like to move on to his Trump-adjacent, still populist, still conservative, but less chaotic and more competent friend Ron DeSantis.”

He did acknowledge reported tensions between Trump and DeSantis as the two are viewed as the most likely Republican candidates in 2024, though host Bret Baier noted Trump did at least cast a vote for DeSantis in his gubernatorial race.

Trump is set to make what he’s teased as a “big” announcement on Tuesday evening, which many expect to be his declaring a 2024 candidacy. Multiple Republicans have pushed for Trump to delay this announcement in light of the midterm results and the upcoming runoff election in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker.

Watch above via Fox News

