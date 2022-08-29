Ben Shapiro Responds to Podcast Movement, Says ‘The Left is Cruisin’ for a Bruisin”: ‘I’m a Dangerous Person to the Left’

Ben Shapiro reacted to Podcast Movement’s apology for his presence at their recent expo in Texas.

Last week, Podcast Movement held their annual conference in Dallas, bringing podcast creators from around the country together. Shapiro, founder of The Daily Wire, traveled to Texas by the request of his co-founder Jeremy Boreing.

Boreing had invited Shapiro to a retirement party that happened to be taking place during the same time and as a part of the trip, they decided to drop by the Daily Wire booth at the expo.

A harmless event, in Shapiro’s eyes, ended in a profuse apology from the Expo’s PR team.

Hi folks, we owe you an apology before sessions kick off for the day. Yesterday afternoon, Ben Shapiro briefly visited the PM22 expo area near The Daily Wire booth. Though he was not registered or expected, we take full responsibility for the harm done by his presence. — Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022

Those of you who called this “unacceptable” are right. In 9 wonderful years growing and celebrating this medium, PM has made mistakes. The pain caused by this one will always stick with us. We promise that sponsors will be more carefully considered moving forward. — Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022

On the Friday edition of his podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, he addressed the situation.

“In order for you to understand the reaction from the Left to my physical presence in this space, you have to understand just how intimidating I am. According to the Left I’m one of the most intimidating people on planet earth,” he began.

“I’m just — I’m absolutely terrifying. I am scary. I am threatening. I’m Darth Vader, right? I am just — if I walk into a room, you don’t know if I’m gonna force choke you. You don’t know that I’m gonna strike you down with my lightsaber. You just don’t know. I am a dangerous human being according to the Left,” Shapiro added.

He released footage from the event which shows him standing next to the Daily Wire expo booth with numerous admirers approaching him to shake his hand or pose for a picture.

Shapiro elaborated about the polarization of events such as this, which pit people with different views against each other.

He continued, “I mean, if this is the way you want it, this is the way you want it. If you want parallel economies, if you want parallel podcasting universes, if you want parallel advertising, if that’s what you want, that is what you’re going to get and you’re gonna get it right in the face. The Left is, is cruisin’ for a bruisin’ and they are asking for it. And when it comes — ”

Shapiro outlined this parallel strategy with the Daily Wire’s shaving company, Jeremy’s Razors, which they created after an advertiser in the same market pulled their ad money from the company.

“We are willing to do this to all of you, because if you wish to excise us, if you wish to cast us out into the cornfield, we’re not all just going away, half the country, isn’t just going away,” he vowed.

“Our mere presence threatening you. We’re not just leaving. We’re not just gonna surrender the playing field to all of you. So keep going, seriously, do it. Dare us. Continue. We’re not gonna surrender to all of these people who simply wish us to disappear. That’s not something that we are going to do!” Shapiro concluded.

Listen above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com