Bernie Sanders Says He Will ‘Absolutely’ Call Trump a ‘Racist’ Right to His Face

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders promised that he will “absolutely” call President Donald Trump a racist right to his face should the two face off in a general election debate.

Sanders appeared on CNN following Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate, and anchor Anderson Cooper asked him about facing off with Trump.

“If you are onstage with President Trump in a general election, you’re prepared to call him a racist to his face?” Cooper asked.

“Absolutely!” Sanders said, adding “Look, it gives me, honestly, it gives me no pleasure to say that, I have conservative friends who are certainly not racist. You know, we can disagree in this country.”

“But if you look at Trump, if you look at Trump’s life, history,” Sanders continued, “remember he led the birther movement trying to delegitimize the presidency of Barack Obama. His attacks on immigrants is racist, his attacked on the Muslim community is racist. So yes, sad to say, we have a bigot in the White House, and that’s exactly what I would say to him.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com