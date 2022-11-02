Beto O’Rourke ‘Wants to Get His Ass Kicked a Third Time’: Ted Cruz Mocks Texas Gov. Candidate’s Odds

Sen. Ted Cruz mocked Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday when he joked the candidate “wants to get his ass kicked” in another election.

Cruz joined Newsmax TV’s The Balance, where he discussed several crucial races six days before the midterms. Among them is the race for governor of Texas, where O’Rourke is behind in his bid to replace Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX).

Host Eric Bolling asked the senator how he feels about the upcoming races for governor in Texas and Georgia, where O’Rourke and Stacey Abrams are both hoping to unseat incumbent Republicans. Cruz responded:

I think they’re both going to lose badly. Beto, this will be the third time. When he launched his campaign for governor, reporters in the Capitol asked me what I thought about it. I said, “Well, I guess Beto wants to get his ass kicked a third time,” and so that’s what he’s getting ready to do. Same thing with Stacey Abrams. although the good news is Stacey still believes she won the last time, so she thinks she’s governor now, so maybe she’ll, in her own mind, get re-elected to her second term as governor.

O’Rourke unsuccessfully challenged Cruz for his Senate seat in 2018 and suspended his run for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in 2020. He currently trails Abbott in polling.

Cruz went on to argue he feels the American left is “out of touch with reality,” and O’Rourke and Abrams “embody what’s happened to Democrats in Washington.

“You know, Eric when you and I were kids there was such a thing as moderate Democrats,” he added. “There aren’t any more moderate Democrats. They have been chased out of the party. Today’s Democratic Party is driven by the extremes.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

