Pollster Frank Luntz argued on Tuesday that President Donald Trump doesn’t need to be out “stumping” in primaries ahead of the midterms because he’s already the “most impactful political leader” in decades.

Luntz joined CNN’s Boris Sanchez and Brianna Keilar to discuss Tuesday’s primary votes in New York, Maryland, and Utah. There are also runoff elections in South Carolina.

Voters in New York and Maryland are electing nominees for state and congressional positions in their primaries. Utah’s primaries cover multiple congressional districts following redistricting in the state. In South Carolina, voters are picking a new mayor following no candidates reaching a majority in a June election.

Keilar asked Lunts whether Trump not “stumping” for Republican candidates at rallies is a “missed opportunity” ahead of what are set to be heated midterm battles.

Luntz argued that Trump’s influence is so great that he doesn’t need to do the traditional rallying. He noted the impact Trump’s endorsement carries in recent primary battles, such as in Kentucky, where Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was beaten out in his primary battle against the Trump-backed Ed Gallrein following Trump publicly lashing out at Massie on multiple occasions. Massie was first elected in 2012.

Luntz noted Trump’s impact in other races too, like a Senate race in Texas, with simple endorsements. In Texas, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was quickly defeated by the Trump-backed Ken Paxton in his primary. Cornyn had held the position for more than 20 years.

The president, Luntz said, is “more seen, more heard, and more listened to” than anyone else in modern politics.

“He’s the most impactful political leader that I’ve seen in decades,” he argued. “When he made an endorsement in the Texas Senate race, it changed the outcome. And he made endorsements in Louisiana. When he’s done so in congressional races, in places like Kentucky and California, it really does matter. So he doesn’t have to be there. He is more seen, more heard, and more listened to than anyone in American politics.”

Watch above via CNN.

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