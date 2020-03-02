Beto O’Rourke is back in the campaign after dropping out months ago, showing up at Joe Biden’s Dallas rally Monday night to endorse the former veep for president.

Biden’s former campaign rival said tonight, “We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump. The man in the White House today poses an existential threat to this country, to our democracy, to free and fair elections, and we need somebody who can beat him, and in Joe Biden we have that man.”

“We have someone who in fact is the antithesis of Donald Trump,” he continued. “Joe Biden is decent, he’s kind, he’s caring, he’s empathetic.”

Texas is one of the 14 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

