White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki started out her first briefing talking about “the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room.”

“There will be times when we see things differently in this room. I mean among all of us. That’s okay. That is part of our democracy and rebuilding trust with the American people central to our focus in the press office and in the White House,” Psaki said.

After going through the actions President Joe Biden has already taken — including on the coronavirus pandemic — Psaki took questions from the press.

The first question she received was on whether she sees her role “as promoting the interests of the president or are you there to provide the unvarnished truth.”

Psaki again talked about “the power of truth and the importance of setting an example of engagement and transparency.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]