Biden Roasts Heckler During Speech: ‘Everybody’s Entitled to Be an Idiot’

President Joe Biden had blunt words for a heckler during a speech on Monday.

Biden delivered remarks on Labor Day in Milwaukee, where he spoke about unions. As he wound down his speech, someone in the crowd heckled him.

“Let me close with this,” Biden said. “We’re in a serious moment in our nation’s history. And it’s not–I mean it from the bottom of my heart. As I said last week, we remain in a battle for the soul of America.”

At that point, the heckler disrupted his speech.

“By the way, all right, God love you,” Biden said, addressing the disrupter. Based on the president’s remarks, it appears some in the crowd tried to quell the heckler. “Let him go. Let him go. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Let him go. Let him go. Look, everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

The crowd cheered in approval.

Biden then reiterated sentiments from a speech last week in which he denounced “MAGA Republicans” as extremists who do not accept the results of free and fair elections that they lose.

“Look, extreme MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security,” he continued. “I’m not talking all Republicans. I’m talking about these extreme MAGA Republicans. Think about it. Think about it. The definition of democracy is you accept the will of the people when votes are honestly counted. These guys don’t do it. Name me a democracy in the world where a leader argues to engage in violence.”

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, has falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. According to polls, most Republicans believe his lie, which incited the deadly 2021 Capitol riot.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com