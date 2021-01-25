President Joe Biden said on Monday he believes that vaccines will be available to all who want them in the spring.

Biden talked about his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the need to pass a relief bill soon and his goal of 1 million vaccines a day through his first 100 days (though he said today that could be 1.5 million a day).

“We are optimistic that we will have enough vaccine, and in very short order,” Biden said. “As we know, we came in office without knowledge how much vaccine was being held in advance or available. We’ve been around a week or so. We now have that. We’ve gotten commitments from some of the producers that they will, in fact, produce more vaccine in a relatively short period of time and then continue that down the road.”

On the specific question of when all Americans who want a vaccine will be able to get one, the president said, “I think it’ll be this spring.”

“But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country, but I think we can do that,” Biden added. “I feel good about where we’re going.”

Back in November, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated vaccines would be widely available by April.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]