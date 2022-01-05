BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer decried foreign influence in U.S. politics while calling out the nonexistent “Zionist Movement of America” for sponsoring the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in addition to blaming Israel and other countries for exploiting “the greed of Americans.”

During Tuesday’s episode of The Blaze’s You Are Here, although Schaffer called out countries – including Qatar, China, Russia – for influencing U.S. politics, by including the Jewish state of Israel in his rant about foreign influence, he echoed the anti-Semitic trope of Jewish and Israeli control of U.S. policy.

Organizations similar to the nonexistent “Zionist Movement of America” that actually exist include the American Zionist Movement and the Zionist Organization of America, with the former being a group that works with both sides of the political aisle and the latter being on the right.

In addition to supporting Zionism, both organizations seek to support the Jewish people not only in Israel but also in the United States — in such was as combating anti-Semitism. Neither organization has been a sponsor at CPAC.

The only Zionist organization to be a sponsor at the conference was the right-wing Chovevei Zion a few years ago. Chovevei Zion is now Amariah, which not only supports Zionism but also conservative principles including limited government and free markets.

After talking about the time he refused $10,000 from Qatar, though he said he initially considered it, Schaffer talked about the time he went “to CPAC and it was like, ‘CPAC, presented by like the Zionist Movement of America. And I’m like ‘Why is the group whose sole interest is the success of Israel the biggest supporter of American conservative politics. That seems super off.'”

He continued:

“Like, I was like, ‘Why is the biggest group not patriots of America or like for Heritage Foundation or like For a Better Country or like the Claremont Institute or just something. I’m like why is it a foreign country who wants their country to be the best is the one promoting and funding our politicians and our groups.’”

“For a Better Country” does not exist.

Schaffer continued:

“And then, I sort of seeing on the Left similarly with like China and similar things, and I’m going ‘So you have like Israel on both sides, China more on the Left but then sometimes China on the Right and then you have Russia more on the Right but sometimes on the Left’ and then I’m going ‘with Israel, China and Russia and some of these smaller countries, I’m going, ‘Everybody’s getting paid from these guys through lobbyists, like they’re funding the lobbyists and the lobbyists are paying the people.’ I’m going ‘Oh my gosh, nobody cares about this country. We’re not America First ‘cause we’re China, Israel and Russia First.’ Like we’re not … people don’t care ‘cause that’s who’s funding. And they’re smart. They took the greed of Americans and they’re selling out our country for the interests of foreign nations.

Saying that Israel, which is America’s closest Mideast ally, “took the greed of Americans and they’re selling out our country for the interests of foreign nations,” as Schaffer did, echoes the anti-Semitic trope of the Jews having influence over foreign governments and global institutions.

Watch above, via BlazeTV.

