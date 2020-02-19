Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders and Warren, Bills Their Ideas as Communism: Best Way To Get Trump Re-Elected

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg aimed at Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on the debate stage Wednesday night over their policy proposals, which he billed as “communism,” and argued that nominating them would be the easiest way to get President Donald Trump re-elected.

The exchange began with Sanders defending his tax policies while blasting Bloomberg over his workers not being allowed to sit on corporate boards.

“Thank you. It is my policy, and I’m very proud of that policy. What we need to do to deal with this grotesque level of income and wealth inequality, is to make sure those people who are working, do you know, Mr. Bloomberg wasn’t you who made all that money of maybe your workers played some role in that as well. And it is important that those workers are able to share the benefits…They feel like cogs in a machine. I want workers to be able to sit on corporate boards as well so they can have some say over what happens to their lives,” Sanders stated.

Bloomberg fired back, ripping into Warren and Sanders.

“I can’t think of a way to make it easier for Donald Trump to get reelected than listening to this conversation. This is ridiculous. We’re not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that. Other countries tried that. It was called communism, and it just didn’t work.”

“So let me make a proposal that will work. That has not only support from a majority of Democrats but also, from a majority of the independents… a two-cent wealth tax on all fortunes above $50 million,” Warren fired back at Bloomberg.

Warren then touted a vast array of policy plans then added, “That’s something a majority of Americans support. A two cent wealth tax. It is a question of values. Do we want to invest in Mr. Bloomberg or in an entire generation of young people.”

Sanders billed Bloomberg’s remark as a “cheap shot.”

“Let’s talk about Democratic Socialism. Not communism, Mr. Bloomberg. That’s a cheap shot. Let’s talk about what goes on in countries like Denmark, where Pete correctly pointed out; they have a much higher quality of life …We have socialism for the very rich. Rugged individualism for the poor,” Sanders stated, ripping into Bloomberg.

The senator from Vermont then concluded, “I believe in Democratic Socialism for working people. Not billionaires. Health care for all. Educational opportunity for all.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

