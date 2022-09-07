Boebert Rips Biden’s ‘Decisive’ Speech and Declares President is Suffering from ‘Cognitive Failure’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) flubbed a key word in her attack on President Joe Biden during an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show on Tuesday night.

Boebert, who has been a lightning rod of controversy since entering the U.S. Congress, was railing against Biden’s address last week in which the president called out MAGA extremism as a threat to democracy.

Boebert called Biden’s remarks “decisive” when she clearly meant to condemn them as “divisive.” To make matters worse, she soon after attacked Biden for suffering from “cognitive failure.”

“Joe Biden stood in front of Independence Hall and gave one of the most disgusting and decisive speeches in American history,” Boebert told Ingraham.

“A speech that was laughed at and mocked by nearly everyone except for the lefties,” Boebert added, again entering comedic territory given Boebert’s unfortunately timed gaffe.

“And the American people they don’t need a lecture. They need an apology from Joe Biden and Laura, Joe Biden, It’s very, very clear is suffering from an illness in addition to cognitive failure, TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the Colorado congresswoman continued.

“And I’m pretty sure it’s at a level 4 at this point, Joe can’t talk about his accomplishments because he does not have anything,” she continued, adding:

“So instead he’ll just get up there and say ‘Orange Man Bad’ and hope that the media will cover for him. Joe Biden is not some sad, sweet old man. He is an angry radical that is hurting America. He is attacking his political opponents and he is going after them again and again. He should resign. And if he refuses, I hope that my House colleagues join me in my articles of impeachment to get him out of there.”

Ingraham moved on without challenging Boebert and the interview ended with Boebert praising Ingraham for being a voice of reason in the media.

