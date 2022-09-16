Both DeSantis Migrant Flights to Martha’s Vineyard Originated in Texas – and No One Seems to Know Why

Two planes that took 50 migrants from Florida into Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday both originated in Texas, and there is not yet a clear answer as to why, CNN reported.

Citing a flight manifest, the network reported Friday evening that two private planes that used taxpayer funds departed for the island. Each stopped briefly in the Florida panhandle. Other than that, no other connection between the people on the planes and Florida is readily apparent.

The flights were ordered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), and have drawn outrage since they touched down on the ritzy Massachusetts island. Critics have accused DeSantis of using the migrants as political pawns, with some claiming he even engaged in human trafficking.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) asked the Justice Department on Thursday to investigate DeSantis and other Republican governors who ship migrants out of their states for “kidnapping.”

Despite all the outrage surrounding the flights, one thing has been clear during the latter half of the week: DeSantis ordered two planes to relocate undocumented immigrants from Florida into an area that is heavily Democratic, or as DeSantis called Martha’s Vineyard, a “sanctuary jurisdiction.”

According to CNN, the planes did not originate from Florida, but actually from Texas.

On OutFront, host Erin Burnett shared new reporting, which she said showed the flights’ origins, stops, and eventual destination on the island.

Burnett said the flights were for people who were not, nor had ever been in, Florida:

So, let me just show you what we know – that the migrants involved with these first two flights to Martha’s Vineyard had crossed the United States border into Texas, and that is where DeSantis’ two private planes picked them up. So then, they were first flown to Florida. It was a quick stop there, we understand from the manifest. And then, one plane stopped in North Carolina, the other in South Carolina. And finally, both went on to Martha’s Vineyard.

“We don’t know here about these surprise flight paths,” Burnett said.

According to the Houston Chronicle, DeSantis did not coordinate with Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) before he scooped up the migrants. They are reported to have been picked up in San Antonio before they touched down briefly in Crestview, Florida.

