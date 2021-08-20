Mike Richards has stepped down from Jeopardy! on Friday, just over a week after being named to the position.

The New York Times first reported the news on Friday.

In a memo to staff, Richards said:

It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter. As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today. [Sony Pictures Television] will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week. I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.

Richards, along with actress Mayim Bialik, was named a host of Jeopardy! on Aug. 11. The speculation that he was the frontrunner to succeed Alex Trebek, who hosted the show from its return in 1984 until his death from cancer in November 2020, and the following announcement he was selected as the host of the primetime and spinoff series led to the resurfacing of both news of two discrimination lawsuits against him and derogatory jokes he made between 2013 and 2014.

