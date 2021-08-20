In response to the childcare and economic plan proposed by Canada’s Conservative Party, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week called for countering the “she-cession” and turning it into a “she-covery.”

“You can’t actually be serious about recognizing what sort of challenges Canadian families and our Canadian society has faced over the past 17 months without recognizing that women were and are harder hit by this crisis than others,” said Trudeau on Tuesday, referring the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s why it is so inexplicable that they don’t recognize, I mean, perhaps ideological reasons they’ve always had issues with childcare over the past decades, fine,” said Trudeau, the leader of the Liberal Party. “But the results are in. It’s not just a social program. It is an economic program. It is a program for growth, for women entering the workforce. For kids to get an opportunity to succeed to a maximal level with quality early learning and childcare.”

“It is exactly the example of the kinds of things you need to do to counter the ‘she-cession’ and turn it into a ‘she-covery,’” he continued. “Fact is, the Conservatives don’t talk about that in their lengthy platform. They don’t talk about feminism. They don’t talk about the impact on women of this crisis. And that’s why their decision, far from being an exception or something that we can blow past to reverse course on childcare, is actually at the heart of their misunderstanding of how to grow a strong economy.”

Trudeau’s comments come one month before Canadians go to the polls as Trudeau called on Sunday for a snap election.

