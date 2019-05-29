Special counsel Robert Mueller finally spoke out publicly on Wednesday, weeks after finishing the Russia investigation and releasing his report — with redactions — to the public.

He addressed both volumes of his report, particularly the concerns about whether they considered charging President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice.

Mueller reiterated that if they were confident the president did not commit a crime they would have said so, but they didn’t.

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime. The introduction to the volume two of our report explains that decision.”

He emphasized that because of long-standing Justice Department policy, the president cannot be charged with a crime, and so “charging the president with a crime was therefore an option we could not consider.”

Mueller also addressed Russian interference and how there was not enough evidence to charge a broader conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Watch above, via CNN.

