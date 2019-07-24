BREAKING: Mueller Tells Congress Report Did Not Exonerate Trump

Robert Mueller started his testimony before Congress on Wednesday by blowing up President Donald Trump’s claim he was exonerated by the special counsel’s report.

After Mueller and House Judiciary Committee finished their opening statements, chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) began by saying “the president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction and that it completely and totally exonerated him. But that is not what your report said, is it?”

“Correct,” Mueller answered. “That is not what the report said.”

When Nadler asked if the report said there was “no obstruction,” Mueller replied: “No.”

“Did you actually totally exonerate the president?” Nadler asked. “No,” Mueller said.

From there, Mueller and Nadler went back and forth as they reviewed portions of the special counsel report that emphasized how Mueller could not say that Trump did not commit obstruction, and that he was blocked from rendering a verdict by legal precedent against indicting sitting presidents.

“We determined that when it came to the president’s culpability, we needed to go forward only after taking into account the Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion that indicated a sitting president cannot be indicted.”

Mueller went on to say it was “correct” that Trumped exerted “undue influence” on the investigations, and made a point of how Trump refused to be interviewed despite being told it was “vital” to the investigation

Mueller’s remarks came about an hour after Trump spent his morning rage-tweeting over his incoming testimony, which the president topped off with his usual claims of “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

