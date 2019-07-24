comScore

Trump Rages, Taunts Mueller in Early Morning Tweetstorm Before Hearing: ‘Illegal and Treasonous’

By Colby HallJul 24th, 2019, 6:58 am

President Donald Trump opened his daily communications with the nation he leads by once again dismissing the investigation into his campaign led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who just so happens to be testifying before House Intel and Judiciary committees on Wednesday.

Trump asked rhetorically, “So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction?”

He then — shockingly — answered his own question with “Wrong!” before asking “Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?”

Trump tweeted:

The rhetorical direction of attacking both Democrats and Robert Mueller will almost certainly be the line of attack taken by Republican members of Congress in their questioning of Mueller, the testimony of which starts Wednesday at 8:30 am.

UPDATE – 7:07 a.m. ET: Trump wasn’t done yet, posting another tweet raging at Mueller for his last minute request to have his deputy Aaron Zebley sworn in alongside him as counsel:

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m. ET: He’s still going.

