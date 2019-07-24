President Donald Trump opened his daily communications with the nation he leads by once again dismissing the investigation into his campaign led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who just so happens to be testifying before House Intel and Judiciary committees on Wednesday.

Trump asked rhetorically, “So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction?”

He then — shockingly — answered his own question with “Wrong!” before asking “Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?”

Trump tweeted:

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

The rhetorical direction of attacking both Democrats and Robert Mueller will almost certainly be the line of attack taken by Republican members of Congress in their questioning of Mueller, the testimony of which starts Wednesday at 8:30 am.

UPDATE – 7:07 a.m. ET: Trump wasn’t done yet, posting another tweet raging at Mueller for his last minute request to have his deputy Aaron Zebley sworn in alongside him as counsel:

It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m. ET: He’s still going.

Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

So why didn’t the highly conflicted Robert Mueller investigate how and why Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted and acid washed 33,000 Emails immediately AFTER getting a SUBPOENA from the United States Congress? She must have GREAT lawyers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

….interview, including the Vice President of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

