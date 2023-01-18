BREAKING: Newly-Unsealed Court Docs Say Cops Found Blood in Kohberger’s Apartment
Jan 18th, 2023, 3:13 pm
Authorities have unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, and they seem to have found blood on a number of his possessions.
The New York Times’ report on the search warrant shows that investigators obtained a computer tower, possible hair strands, a disposable glove, and other items from his apartment.
The warrant also mentions a number of articles that had “reddish/brown” stains, which coincides with how investigators were looking for “spatter and castoff” blood from the crime scene.
