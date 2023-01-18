BREAKING: Newly-Unsealed Court Docs Say Cops Found Blood in Kohberger’s Apartment

Authorities have unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, and they seem to have found blood on a number of his possessions.

The New York Times’ report on the search warrant shows that investigators obtained a computer tower, possible hair strands, a disposable glove, and other items from his apartment.

The warrant also mentions a number of articles that had “reddish/brown” stains, which coincides with how investigators were looking for “spatter and castoff” blood from the crime scene.

I have uploaded a copy of the full search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment here: https://t.co/WkdCkZwIFS Page 19/20 talks about "spatter and castoff" blood at the crime scene and that investigators were looking to find hair from the victims or Kaylee's dog. #idaho4 pic.twitter.com/m1k4CJz3Dp — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 18, 2023

