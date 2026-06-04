Trump Announces America’s 250th Celebration Will Now Be a ‘Rally To End All Rallies’ Featuring Himself

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration will now be a “rally” featuring a handful of musical acts, as well as “a fine and highly dignified gentleman” – himself.

Last week, the president canceled his “Freedom 250” concert series at the Kennedy Center after six of the nine musical acts canceled their appearances. The series had been touted as the “Great American State Fair,” featuring artists such as Vanilla Ice, Bret Michaels, and the surviving member of Milli Vanilli.

The day before, a federal judge ruled that Trump’s name must be removed from the Kennedy Center, where the president’s name had been added by his handpicked board at the center.

In response, Trump fired off an angry post on Truth Social.

“Cancel it,” he wrote, “just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before!”

On Thursday, Trump announced a new plan, stating that later this month, “the Great Rally, EVER” will take place in the nation’s capital:

On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C., now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World, and in celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies! We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years! We will have the fabulous Lee Greenwood introducing me with what has turned out to be one of the Greatest Hits of All Time, GOD BLESS THE U.S.A., and the amazing Christopher Macchio, who will sing Nessun Dorma, Hallelujah, Ave Maria, God Bless America, and others — Not since the legendary Luciano Pavarotti has there been such a voice! The Rally will also be featuring the wonderful U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and Armed Forces Choir, and “The President’s Own” Unites States Marine Band, with the Joint Armed Forces Chorus, all of your favorite Hits, PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!

As part of the 250 festivities, the White House will serve as the venue for several UFC matches. A 5,000-seat arena is being built on the White House lawn where they will take place on June 14, Trump’s 80th birthday. This week, Trump suggested he may keep the arena in place after the event.

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