The New York Police Department confirmed on Monday that they are terminating Officer Daniel Pantaleo for his involvement in the death of Eric Garner.

The Garner case has been a source of outrage for five years, ever since Garner died after Pantaleo held him in a chokehold for selling cigarettes in Staten Island without tax stamps. Garner’s repeated proclamation of “I can’t breathe” became a recurring slogan against police brutality over the years, and Pantaleo’s fate has been lasting subject of intrigue among media observers and civil rights activists.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said that while Garner’s death was an “unintended consequence” of Pantaleo’s actions, “it is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer.”

“In carrying out the court’s verdict in this case, I take no pleasure,” O’Neill said. “Today is a day of reckoning, but can also be a day of reconciliation. We must move forward together as one city, determined to secure safety for all New Yorkers and safety for every police officer working daily to protect all of us.”

