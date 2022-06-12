BREAKING: Senators Announce Bipartisan Deal on Gun Safety Reforms

By Ken Meyer
Jun 12th, 2022
 

A group of 20 senators has announced a bipartisan agreement on gun safety reforms, which was brokered Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT), Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and  John Cornyn (R-TX) .

“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country,” the senators announced in a statement. “Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities. Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons. Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”

While the deal falls short of what Democrats have been demanding in the aftermath of the country’s latest shootings, the Washington Post notes that “the gun provisions set out in the framework could, if enacted, represent the most significant new federal firearms restrictions enacted since the mid-1990s.” Here’s a list of the agreement’s provisions:

A bipartisan group of senators involved in the negotiations gave a statement on the agreement to Politico:

The White House released its own statement wherein President Joe Biden called for the agreement’s passage with all speed:

Murphy, who was spearheading gun reforms on the Democrat side, put out a statement admitting the agreement won’t end gun violence, but insisting that it still represents “real, meaningful progress.”

