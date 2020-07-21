Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was mocked on Twitter after his apology for sharing a fake tweet misrepresenting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fell flat, in part due to it being in quotes.

The fake tweet that Kilmeade initially shared purports to show AOC suggesting that state governments’ response to the coronavirus pandemic is purely political. It read:

“It’s vital that Governors maintain restrictions on businesses until after the November election because economic recovery will help get Trump re-elected. A few business closures or job losses is a small price to pay to be free from his presidency.#KeepUsClosed.”

AOC’s source tweet was fake, however, and presented as something the New York congressperson had deleted. Kilmeade saw the fake “deleted” tweet, which he quote-tweeted and added, “Is this what @realDonaldTrump has been saying?” A screengrab of the whole thing is embedded below:

Thing is, it’s not a real quote, as CNN’s Jake Tapper was all too quick to point out:

That’s not real, Brian. It was debunked a long time ago. Good Lord.https://t.co/T4A4Iccsn5 https://t.co/JB5vG6Cdm1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2020

Eventually, word got to the Fox & Friends host that the AOC mocked-up tweet was not real, which he deleted early Tuesday morning. Curiously, his apology tweet was delivered in quotes, as though he may have simply cut and pasted suggested copy from a publicist trying to save him embarrassment. To wit:

“I have deleted my earlier tweet regarding Rep. Cortez, I apologize for the error.” — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) July 21, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez found cold comfort in Kilmeade’s “apology,” noting how he got her name wrong:

Wish I could say I appreciate the effort, but you didn’t even get my name right. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

Other blue checked Twitter accounts also were quick to pile on:

who are you quoting dude — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 21, 2020

Dude allowed misinformation to fester online for hours and issued a tepid apology only when he knew enough people had already been able see the hoax. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 21, 2020

Brian Kilmeade manages to perform the rarely seen double-faceplant. — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) July 21, 2020

Putting it in quotes implies that somebody else said it. This is an odd tweet. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) July 21, 2020

Delete this one, too. — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 21, 2020

epic posting tonight, sir! — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) July 21, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]