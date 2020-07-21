comScore

Brian Kilmeade Brutally Mocked After ‘Apology’ for Sharing Fake AOC Tweet Falls Flat: ‘Rare Double Faceplant’

By Mediaite StaffJul 21st, 2020, 7:13 am

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was mocked on Twitter after his apology for sharing a fake tweet misrepresenting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fell flat, in part due to it being in quotes.

The fake tweet that Kilmeade initially shared purports to show AOC suggesting that state governments’ response to the coronavirus pandemic is purely political. It read:

“It’s vital that Governors maintain restrictions on businesses until after the November election because economic recovery will help get Trump re-elected. A few business closures or job losses is a small price to pay to be free from his presidency.#KeepUsClosed.”

AOC’s source tweet was fake, however, and presented as something the New York congressperson had deleted. Kilmeade saw the fake “deleted” tweet, which he quote-tweeted and added, “Is this what @realDonaldTrump has been saying?” A screengrab of the whole thing is embedded below:

Thing is, it’s not a real quote, as CNN’s Jake Tapper was all too quick to point out:

Eventually, word got to the Fox & Friends host that the AOC mocked-up tweet was not real, which he deleted early Tuesday morning. Curiously, his apology tweet was delivered in quotes, as though he may have simply cut and pasted suggested copy from a publicist trying to save him embarrassment. To wit:

Ocasio-Cortez found cold comfort in Kilmeade’s “apology,” noting how he got her name wrong:

Other blue checked Twitter accounts also were quick to pile on:

