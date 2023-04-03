Cable Networks Roasted for Constant ‘Empty Podium’ Coverage of Trump’s Every Movement Ahead of Arraignment: ‘They Really Do Never Learn’

Donald Trump’s every movement was monitored by media cameras on Monday, and critics on both the left and right were a bit nauseated with the hyper-focus, many accusing cable news networks of essentially repeating “empty podium” coverage with their long, static shots of Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s private plane.

Trump is facing an indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The charges have not been officially confirmed, but recent reports indicted the indictment is centered around alleged hush money payments from the former president to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair.

Cameras were glued to Trump’s plane, Mar-a-Lago, and Trump Tower in Manhattan. Cable news watchers quickly realized there was literally no escaping a shot of one of the three as the media desperately timed Trump’s every movement.

Liberal pundit and video editor Aaron Rupar tweeted a collection of images from MSNBC, Fox News, CNN, and a number of other networks, each image practically a mirror image of the other with Rupar calling it “all Trump, all the time.”

all Trump, all the time pic.twitter.com/0kN4AwrCak — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2023

The Daily Beast’s Andrew Kirell also posted a collection of screenshots, these from MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, and NewsNation, all focused on Trump’s plane.

“Ok so cable news has learned exactly nothing,” Kirell tweeted along with the shots.

ok so cable news has learned exactly nothing pic.twitter.com/AXXGuxEIJm — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) April 3, 2023

Trump receiving more than presidential coverage as his motorcade heads to Palm Beach airport for flight to NYC. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 3, 2023

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Trump on his way to get arraigned in New York

(every news station, everywhere) pic.twitter.com/PgiSIUuZOB — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 3, 2023

the promise of cable news was coverage of things like tiananmen square, the iraq war or even baby jessica. the reality of cable news is trump garbage and endless punditry (that is usually wrong). — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 3, 2023

Some reporters captured the behind the scenes madness as media teams crowded various locations where Trump would be, including One America News Network correspondent Caitlin Sinclair in New York capturing the crowd of reports gathered and geared up for Trump’s arrival.

Media from around the WORLD gathered at Trump Tower. Even for the city that never sleeps, todays energy is different… pic.twitter.com/oJqvTNCv8A — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) April 3, 2023

Among those reporters outside Trump Tower was Keith Olbermann.

SPECIAL SUNDAY COUNTDOWN: Trump/GOP/media whine is: he's the 1st ex-POTUS ever indicted. That's ONLY because a GOP POTUS pardoned the GOP POTUS who appointed him. And there's at least 1 felony count. Is it tax fraud? Listen to the Countdown Podcast here: https://t.co/0y0ZpgdpD7 pic.twitter.com/QYgM3AwoVH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 2, 2023

Conservative critics were somewhat taken aback by the constant coverage too.

Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck tweeted a collection of images from CNN covering Trump-related locations when there was zero actual movement. Houck dubbed the coverage the “new empty podium.”

This is the new empty podium — an empty plane on a tarmac and an open Mar-a-Lago gate with zero movement. CNN just can't help itself. After arguing the empty podium idea was bad, they've relapsed and don't care. pic.twitter.com/X2Xzn00i0g — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

In a number of other tweets, the conservative pundit highlighted some of CNN’s specific coverage, which included correspondents commenting on the “remarkable pictures” of Trump’s motorcade simply moving down a road.

Now CNN is having Manu Raju and John Miller are analyzing the "remarkable pictures" of Trump's motorcade driving to Palm Beach International Airport. These people are fundamentally unserious and don't let them try and tell you otherwise. Manu Raju: "This is quite a moment." pic.twitter.com/rylUzh18A1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

CNN and other networks faced some public outcry in 2016 when they chose to air an empty podium where Trump would be arriving soon instead of a speech by his opponent at the time, Hillary Clinton.

So this what we’re doing all day…just a play by play of Trump leaving Florida for NYC 🙄 pic.twitter.com/sJmw8RMua7 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 3, 2023

This minute by minute coverage of Trumps trip to New York reminds me of the medias coverage of the empty podium. They really do never learn. — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) April 3, 2023

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in regards to Daniels and has called Bragg’s case a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

