Cable News Ratings Friday, August 27: Fox News’ The Five Takes Top Spot in Total Viewers, Demo

Fox News’ The Five took the top spot in all of cable news Friday, ahead of the network’s own primetime shows.

Co-hosted by Jesse Watters, Katie Pavlich, Richard Fowler, Kennedy, and Greg Gutfeld, the 5 pm show was watched by 3.69 million viewers and 579,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, usually the highest-rated show on Fox News, came in second with 3.36 million viewers and 534,000 in the demo. Hannity was third with 3.1 million viewers and 500,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1090 NEW DAY:

327 MORNING JOE:

795 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

13 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1585 NEW DAY:

417 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

107 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2042 NEW DAY:

571 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2260 CNN NEWSROOM:

793 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

773 NATIONAL REPORT:

252 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2203 CNN NEWSROOM:

822 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

760 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2319 AT THIS HOUR:

974 — — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2133 CNN NEWSROOM:

1041 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

671 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

237 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2098 CNN NEWSROOM:

1122 MTP DAILY:

702 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2227 CNN NEWSROOM:

1164 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

181 — 3p STORY, THE:

2164 CNN NEWSROOM:

1069 — — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2173 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

992 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1001 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

329 — 5p FIVE, THE:

3694 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1003 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

291 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2566 SITUATION ROOM:

786 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1173 SPICER & CO:

315 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

100 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2511 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

828 REIDOUT:

990 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

336 DONLON REPORT, THE:

41 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3358 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

824 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1207 STINCHFIELD:

219 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

15 9p HANNITY:

3098 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

747 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2367 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

199 NEWSNATION PRIME:

26 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2553 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

783 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1256 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

186 BANFIELD:

29 11p GUTFELD!:

1874 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

621 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

872 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

130 DONLON REPORT, THE:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

190 NEW DAY:

64 MORNING JOE:

98 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

323 NEW DAY:

80 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

380 NEW DAY:

111 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

418 CNN NEWSROOM:

168 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

72 NATIONAL REPORT:

44 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

395 CNN NEWSROOM:

154 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

79 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

403 AT THIS HOUR:

176 — — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

323 CNN NEWSROOM:

217 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

81 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

31 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

318 CNN NEWSROOM:

230 MTP DAILY:

60 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

414 CNN NEWSROOM:

230 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

32 — 3p STORY, THE:

417 CNN NEWSROOM:

232 — — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

412 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

196 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

96 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

28 — 5p FIVE, THE:

579 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

227 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

30 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

405 SITUATION ROOM:

189 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

140 SPICER & CO:

35 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

362 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

194 REIDOUT:

119 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

35 DONLON REPORT, THE:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

534 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

157 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

129 STINCHFIELD:

36 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 9p HANNITY:

500 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

137 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

258 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

31 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

463 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

170 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

125 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

355 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

134 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

96 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

8 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.12 million

MSNBC: 901,000

CNN: 765,000.

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 370,000

CNN: 156,000

MSNBC: 102,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8:00-11:00 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 3 million

MSNBC: 1.61 million

CNN: 785,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 499,000

MSNBC: 171,000

CNN: 155,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

