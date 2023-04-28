Caitlyn Jenner Calls For ‘Alpha Male’ Trump to Prevent ‘End’ of United States

Reality TV star and Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner called for an “alpha male” like former President Donald Trump to replace President Joe Biden in the White House on Thursday to prevent “the end” of the United States.

During an interview with Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi, Jenner predicted that Biden would lose the 2024 presidential election and “be gone” in “a year and a half from now.”

Asked by Panahi what the country would like if Biden did get reelected, Jenner said, “I don’t even want to think about Joe Biden winning again.”

“He’s done so much damage to this country. He’s destroyed our economy, he’s destroyed our borders, he’s destroyed our international influence around the world. We have become a joke because we have such a weak leader. That has to change. America sees that and in a year and a half they’re going to have some options.”

Jenner argued that if Biden did manage to win the election, “It would be over for the United States. It would be the end.” She said that while it was “almost the end right now,” the country was “still at the point where if we get the right person in there,” America’s end could be averted.

The Fox News contributor said that while she was friends with Trump, and had attended an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort just a week prior, she would support whoever the Republican Party nominated.

“From my standpoint, I hope that’s Donald Trump,” Jenner said. “What we need right now in the White House is we need kind of like an alpha male that can get in there, [who] knows what he’s doing.”

Asked about Fox News’ decision to fire Tucker Carlson, who regularly hosted Jenner on his show, Jenner trod lightly and replied that, “Like anything, you know, businesses change.”

“Tucker, I wish him well. To be honest with you, it just happened in the last 48 hours and I’m learning more and more,” she said. “As of right now, I don’t know what the next step is going to be, but I thought he was great on Fox News and we’ll see where he goes from here.”

