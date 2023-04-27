‘Abusive, Ego-Centric Maniac’: Conservatives Condemn Steven Crowder Over Shocking Video

Several conservative journalists and commentators condemned Steven Crowder following the release of a video which showed him being verbally abusive to his heavily pregnant wife.

Ring Camera footage from Crowder’s home was released by journalist Yashar Ali on Thursday amid Crowder’s ongoing divorce from his wife. The June 2021 footage showed Crowder being verbally abusive towards his eight-months pregnant wife Hilary Crowder during an argument between the two.

1. EXCLUSIVE I've obtained over three minutes of video of Steven Crowder being emotionally abusive toward his pregnant wife, Hilary. In a statement sent to me, her family says she hid the emotional abuse she was dealing with for years. https://t.co/U28rGt2aSH pic.twitter.com/ZN8ai04fvK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 27, 2023

“I’ve known Crowder for a long time and I’ve always respected him, but I can’t defend what I saw in that video about him,” tweeted Red State senior editor Brandon Morse after the video went viral on social media. “My wife and I have had some spats where we’ve said things we regret, but that was more than just an angry back and forth.”

Daily Wire star Candace Owens – who has had a long-running feud with Crowder – responded to the video by saying that she personally believes Crowder “to be a monster,” while commentator Mike Cernovich tweeted, “Free life advice: If you’re on Ring video being not very nice to your estranged wife, listen to her lawyers when they say they want this all kept private for your kids sake, and do not do a massively viral video blaming her for divorcing you.”

Steven Crowder is a monster – change my mind. pic.twitter.com/uuZa9Jl1Rn — Candace Owens Podcast (@candaceowenspod) April 27, 2023

Chronicles political editor Pedro Gonzalez called the video “insane” and wrote that the Daily Wire had dodged “a bullet” when Crowder rejected the company’s $50 million contract offer.

“It’s worth highlighting as a reminder that personality cults, which is what Crowder has built, mask this kind of thing,” Gonzalez concluded.

Republican commentator Ashley St. Clair condemned “Crowder simps” and suggested that “anybody who continues to watch or pay this guy is enabling an abusive, ego-centric maniac.”

