Candace Owens Claims Minnie Mouse Makeover Is Part of Plot to ‘Destroy Fabrics of Our Society’

Candace Owens criticized a wardrobe makeover for the Disney character Minnie Mouse on Wednesday, and claimed the company is attempting to undermine society while simultaneously distracting people from rising commodity prices.

As The Wrap reported, the iconic character will no longer wear a dress, but will instead soon adorn a pantsuit at Disneyland Paris:

In a world where the appearance of corporate mascots (and their relationship to cultural norms regarding sexuality and gender) is discussed endlessly, one of the most iconic figures has entered the gladiatorial arena, and this time, she’s wearing pants. The new pantsuit, designed by a true luminary of the fashion world, is a continuation of Minnie’s legacy as a style trailblazer and a wonderful step in the right direction for Minnie (away from those bloomers). Just brace yourself for “the discourse.”

Owens, shall we say, brought the discourse when she joined Jesse Watters on Fox News.

Asked by Watters why Disney is updating Minnie Mouse, Owens cheekily responded that the style change is both a contrived distraction and an attempt to subvert social order:

I’m so glad they are doing this, let me just tell you, Jesse. It goes back to like, when they did this to the M&Ms, and now they’re making her more masculine, and I’m glad that they’re now realizing that this needed to be addressed. You know, all of us were traumatized when we saw Minnie Mouse and she was looking like a female, as we were growing up.

Owens then said by updating the cartoon icon’s clothing, Disney, and presumably other companies such as M&Ms, lose credibility. She added,

They are taking all of these things that nobody was offended by. It’s like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored. You know, they’re absolutely bored. They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there’s issues so everybody looks over here. “Look at Minnie Mouse. Don’t look at inflation, Jesse. Look at Minnie Mouse.” The world is going forward because you’ve got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that you can’t get anything at the grocery store, and you can’t buy a piece of bacon unless you’ve got $30 in your pocket. At least we’re addressing the real problem, which is Minnie Mouse.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com